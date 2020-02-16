Global  

Why Saudi Arabia has started an oil price war

FT.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Aggressive move by world’s top exporter has sent shockwaves through markets
 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action..

Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen

Attacks in al-Jawf come after a Saudi fighter jet crashed in the same area, with Houthis claiming to have shot it down.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Leaps to 14-month high near 1.36 as Saudi Arabia opens oil price war

Saudi Arabia launches oil price war after Russia deal collapse

Kingdom to raise crude production and offer deep discounts just as coronavirus hits demand
JEKAYINFA RT @mohammad_yo: Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ failed started the #oilprice Price War Now: Saudi arabia is laughing Russia is fucked USA in Tre… 52 seconds ago

Robbus Deplorablus The cost of oil is built into everything and Saudi Arabia just started a price war Markets are going to be really… https://t.co/HnuPPSLNG6 54 seconds ago

Jeffrey Levin Saudi Arabia and Russia have started a mid-coronavirus oil price war, and the markets are not taking it well https://t.co/IYXjqCIiGi 1 minute ago

💧Chris Murray RT @primroseriordan: Sharp explainer here on why Saudi Arabia has started a global crude price war that has sent shockwaves through markets… 2 minutes ago

Tony Tassell The oil crash - Why Saudi Arabia has started a global crude price war. @FT explainer here by @AnjliRaval… https://t.co/7ZjO9BKorN 3 minutes ago

gio_wilde Law & Order Patron: Retributive Justice RT @9NewsMelb: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is attempting to punish Russia, the world's second-largest producer, by slas… 4 minutes ago

zoli osaze Oil crash: Why Saudi Arabia has started a global crude price war https://t.co/vDSHrUqrc9 via @financialtimes 6 minutes ago

Oil & Gas Advisors Why Saudi Arabia has started an oil price war https://t.co/01KsI7ylW8 7 minutes ago

