Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grand Slam (tennis) > Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of a coronavirus in Southern California.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns 02:07

 A total of 56,000-60,000 people will attend Colorado Crossroads before it's over.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns [Video]Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns

Yungblud has axed the Asia leg of his tour after he was advised not to travel to his gigs in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:25Published

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The men's and women's tennis tournaments at Indian Wells, set to begin this week, have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella...
The Age

Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus Outbreak

Public health officials in California declared an emergency in the area where one of tennis’ signature tournaments would be held.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

susanmather4

smm RT @darrenrovell: First major sporting event in US canceled: Indian Wells Tennis Tournament. https://t.co/BbHZKGDPeK 1 minute ago

mules_m

Martini RT @NewshubNZ: Major tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/2cxN45Darx https://t.co/VQf1nhcxqA 3 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns (Reuters) https://t.co/HHPWxpagT1 4 minutes ago

betszone7

Betszone The Californian competition is one of the biggest events outside of the Grand Slams. https://t.co/Xga9T9YA9O 5 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/95I6wTYUVe 5 minutes ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester Prestigious Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled due to virus emergency | The New Daily https://t.co/4JeHO6yJjV 6 minutes ago

ahmedahzaam

احمد احزام محمد RT @BBCSport: The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells has been cancelled over #coronavirus concerns. #bbctennis 6 minutes ago

Marika_M

Marika Mazzucchelli @TexanMeg I adore it - the whole Indio/Indian Wells/Desert Springs/Palm Springs area. Have been dying to go to the… https://t.co/m42lDyDW63 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.