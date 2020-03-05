Global  

World Cup won, now to keep women's cricket a big hit

The Age Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The women's Twenty20 World Cup was a success and capped by Australia's victory before a record crowd but the challenge now is to maintain the momentum.
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa in semi-final, to meet India in final

Australia stormed into the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup for the sixth time in a row after clinching a narrow five-run...
Anushka, Akshay cheer for women in blue

Apart from being International Women’s Day today, it is also the day when female cricketers will battle it out for the much anticipated T20 World Cup. Indian...
