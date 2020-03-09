'I've got tingles': Harrison sizes up teammate turned rival in Super Rugby rookie rumble Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Their successful playmaking partnership adds a new dimension to Noah Lolesio and Will Harrison's first taste of the Brumbies vs Waratahs rivalry this weekend. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this