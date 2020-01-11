Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sudan > Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
An explosion hit the vehicle in which Abdalla Hamdok was travelling in the capital, Khartoum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt 03:42

 Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sudanese in rebel-held Kauda hope for peace after Hamdok's visit [Video]Sudanese in rebel-held Kauda hope for peace after Hamdok's visit

PM Abdalla Hamdok makes first visit by a government official to conflict-ridden South Kordofan state in nearly a decade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion went off near his convoy in the capital of Khartoum,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersMENAFN.comIndependentHinduKhaleej TimesAl JazeeraNews24allAfrica.com

Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok unharmed after blast targets his convoy in Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, Sudanese state media said.
France 24 Also reported by •allAfrica.comReuters

Tweets about this

Flokoros

Florence Chepkirui Koros RT @BBCWorld: Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt after his convoy was attacked in the capital, Khartoum https://t.co/C6… 3 minutes ago

TruefactsAfrica

Africafacts RT @The_EastAfrican: BREAKING: Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state https://t.co/A9WwpDgnOM https://t.co/TL44g4sEgh 5 minutes ago

blessedmachaa

John macharia RT @ItsDavidMaina: BREAKING: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives an assassination attempt in Khartoum; state media reports Hamdo… 7 minutes ago

Abdusel72097006

Abduselam RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum - state TV. More soon: https://t.co/9o3ihGGVj… 10 minutes ago

Mr_Junes

Oye-Lawrence RT @business: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives an attempt to kill him with a car bomb, al-Arabiya reports https://t.co/P6sBM… 12 minutes ago

Maryann74435279

SCOTSLASS RT @QAnonNotables: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early today targeting his convoy. State radio sa… 14 minutes ago

DrlocksLocks

Salamah Locks RT @greta: BBC News - Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt https://t.co/kbxKZvMjQv 14 minutes ago

SBarnuevo

Santiago Barnuevo RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The spokesman for the Sudanese government denounces the assassination attempt on Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok d… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.