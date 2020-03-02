Global  

Allahabad High Court orders removal of controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings of those arrested during pr
News video: Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS 03:21

 5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE TODAY MORNING IN CONNECTION WITH A MONEY-LAUNDERING PROBE AGAINST HIM AND OTHERS....

India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches [Video]India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

India's traditional Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches in Karnataka. Participants sprint through a field, which is normally either 132m or 142m, with two buffalo that are..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:23Published


‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Allahabad HC defers hearing to 3 p.m. today

The court took suo motu notice of the Lucknow administration’s controversial decision to ‘name and shame’ persons accused in the violence during the...
Hindu

Lucknow: We are sitting ducks & can be lynched, cry those on ‘name & shame’ hoardings

A day after district administration put up hoardings across the city with name, photographs and addresses of 57 persons against whom recovery orders of Rs 1.55...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

786_nadz

Nadeem RT @DilliDurAst: Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it 'unwarra… 6 seconds ago

kv_ramanan

K Venkataramanan RT @omar7rashid: No doubt the state can take necessary steps to ensure maintenance of law & order but that cannot be by violating fundament… 12 seconds ago

Binod1048

Binod Kumar A big blow for Yogi Government. Allahabad High Court directs to remove all posters and hoardings naming anti CAA pr… https://t.co/vbHKcGSd5H 18 seconds ago

ClinicalSkills1

MalcomX RT @TheLeaflet_in: JUST IN: A division of the Allahabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur orders removal of the hoardings su… 26 seconds ago

DilliDurAst

Shivam Vij Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it '… https://t.co/HWz1tfmJTw 1 minute ago

shayanghosh123

Shayan Ghosh RT @barandbench: [Breaking] Allahabad High Court orders removal of Hoardings displaying Anti-CAA riots accused #nameandshame #AllahabadHigh… 1 minute ago

surekhapillai

Surekha RT @barandbench: Breaking: “Nothing but unwarranted interference in privacy", Allahabad High Court orders removal of banners displaying an… 2 minutes ago

