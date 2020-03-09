Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion went off near his convoy in the capital of Khartoum, Sudan’s state media said. Abdalla Hamdok’s family confirmed he was safe following the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok was heading to his office when the blast took place, and that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alikhalifeh1

‏ ‏﮼علي RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Sudan's Prime Minister survives assassination attempt 10 seconds ago

PaPaKojo_

IghaloSZN RT @Obiba_: Sudan Prime Minister survives assassination attempt. 27 confirmed deaths on the kintampo road. Oil fell to a record 25%. Dea… 16 seconds ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Sudan's Hamdok survives assassination attempt: March 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdalla… https://t.co/j0640iXU0O 1 minute ago

bett_delvin

bett pedi wa Uhuru RT @KTNNewsKE: BREAKING: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt #KTNNewsDesk https://t.co/oDiC6wLzoC https:… 1 minute ago

Yningnongworld

Kanithaka S. RT @AJEnglish: "An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt." https://t.co/Z4BDhIc… 2 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant State television says prime minister is safe after blast in the capital, Khartoum. https://t.co/armPqUmxnd https://t.co/I24pJuKr3M 2 minutes ago

hayesy316

Ben 🧼🤲 RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum - state TV. More soon: https://t.co/9o3ihGGVj… 2 minutes ago

Biashara_Digest

Biashara Digest Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state https://t.co/vtMr2NAtpj https://t.co/hzGiETBvCN 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.