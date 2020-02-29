Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada

International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada

The Age Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
West Australian students and staff will have to cancel any school-planned trips to Canada and the United States after Education Minister Sue Ellery extended the travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teacher accused of buying drugs, alcohol for students [Video]Teacher accused of buying drugs, alcohol for students

Teacher accused of buying drugs, alcohol for students

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:27Published

Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station [Video]Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station

Astronaut Drew Morgan came in loud and clear from aboard the International Space Station Tuesday morning with an auditorium full of River Ridge High School students listening.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears as J'lm school fails to quarantine students after trip

Parents have said that students could possibly have been exposed and infected with the coronavirus in Italy, and have accused the school of not taking proper...
Jerusalem Post

Forest officials take govt. school students on a wildlife trip

To mark the World Wildlife Day, officials from Forest Department organised an exposure visit for students from a government school in Avinashi in Tiru
Hindu


Tweets about this

mellonpost

Mellonpost International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada - https://t.co/ig98dguY4q https://t.co/egw6QWfF6A 8 minutes ago

PerthMediaNews

Perth Media International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada https://t.co/pfpP2h9Txk via @watoday… https://t.co/0v6s8116Q8 34 minutes ago

WAtoday

WAtoday International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada https://t.co/BaChpNcO5u via @watoday #wanews #perthnews 37 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada https://t.co/OgAbLylMah https://t.co/THg5wQrrdU 39 minutes ago

MartinDrive

Martin Drive Neighborhood RT @MilwaukeeMPS: Students who make us #MPSProud - Black Excellence Awards: Noah Cotton from Rufus King International High School. A trip… 1 day ago

MilwaukeeMPS

Milwaukee MPS Students who make us #MPSProud - Black Excellence Awards: Noah Cotton from Rufus King International High School. A… https://t.co/jy8YihPkmY 2 days ago

ABC21WPTA

ABC21 WPTA News AN IUFW international trip has been scrapped just two days before a group of IU Fort Wayne nursing students was set… https://t.co/JM15PomPCv 4 days ago

M_Cunningham99

Kenzié RT @eriiccaaa: https://t.co/FpD9X337Bi PLEASE take a moment to sign this petition. my sister (and her classmates) have been planning thei… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.