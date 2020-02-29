Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony

Paddy Singh Afghanistan now, following Libya, Iraq, Syria, Somalia which are the other countries turned to dust. This is the re… https://t.co/nkOkozk9KM 2 minutes ago Hafeez malick #BreakingNews Gunshots heard near near Afghan presidential palace where @ashrafghani just sworn in.Even presidenti… https://t.co/x4pmiiICzS 3 minutes ago Avenger RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Two blasts hit Afghanistan's capital city of #Kabul during parallel presidential inauguration ceremonies. https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago Dynamite News International Politics: Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan President for second term https://t.co/LA4ngmYdaH… https://t.co/SLnX0T2aeQ 17 minutes ago CD RT @CdLutetia: Two blasts hit Kabul amid parallel Afghan presidential inauguration ceremonies https://t.co/uzmyVSJe0B via @AlArabiya_Eng 19 minutes ago Orooj Hakimi Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel... https://t.co/JOi2yubRJ8 22 minutes ago CD Two blasts hit Kabul amid parallel Afghan presidential inauguration ceremonies https://t.co/uzmyVSJe0B via @AlArabiya_Eng 23 minutes ago Al Arabiya English Two blasts hit Afghanistan's capital city of #Kabul during parallel presidential inauguration ceremonies. https://t.co/XxicRqFkmp 27 minutes ago