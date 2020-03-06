Global  

Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals Monday when they appear with Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The televised event will mark the last time they will work alongside the entire Windsor clan before flying off into self-imposed exile […]
News video: Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events

Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events 00:49

 Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January&apos;s announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.

5 royal luxuries Harry and Meghan will give up [Video]5 royal luxuries Harry and Meghan will give up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up these 5 royal luxuries and privileges when they resign as senior members of the British royal family in April. 1.

Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone [Video]Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone

Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day...

Queen calls for unity ahead of Harry and Meghan's last royal engagement

The Queen shared a message of unity Monday in her annual Commonwealth Day address, ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final public appearance as working...
CTV News

Prince Harry and Meghan's final royal commitments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their last official appearances as senior members of Britain's royal family. Starting next month, they're officially...
CBS News

