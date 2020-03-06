Global  

Oil prices plunge by a third as rivals Saudi and Russia turn on the taps

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War as Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled they would hike output in a market already awash with crude after their three-year supply pact collapsed.
Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

 Oil prices tumbled Friday as reports came in that Russia would reject an OPEC plan to curb output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News [Video]Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia..

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over [Video]Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G...

Oil plunges as Saudi Arabia gives both barrels to Russia

Saudi Arabia launched a broadside against Russia over the weekend, sending stock markets into serious turmoil, as oil prices plunged by around a third.
Oil tumbles 31%, most since Gulf War, after surprise Saudi cuts trigger global price war

Oil tumbles 31%, most since Gulf War, after surprise Saudi cuts trigger global price war· *Oil prices slumped the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia's weekend price cuts sparked a race to the bottom between OPEC, Russia, and the US. * · *Brent...
