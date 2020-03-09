Global  

Max von Sydow, Swedish Star of ‘The Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Widely hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Mr. von Sydow formed a close relationship with the director Ingmar Bergman and became an elder pop culture star.
