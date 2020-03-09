Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Here are top news of the day, March 9, 2020: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt, bloodbath on D-Street and CBI raids on locations linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...
A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday..