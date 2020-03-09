Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more

Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Here are top news of the day, March 9, 2020: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt, bloodbath on D-Street and CBI raids on locations linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak 01:20

 IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:38Published

Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide [Video]Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide

A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31, Nirmala Sitharaman reassures Yes Bank depositors, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Hand sanitizer makers see 10-folds jump in sales; ramp up production

Hand sanitizer makers have seen up to 10-fold jump in demand, as the number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. The companies have increased the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Damodharan332

Damodharan RT @igtamil: Breaking! Thalapathy Vijay's #VaathiComing second single from #Master tomorrow at 5 pm DrumDrumDrum #MasterSecondSingle @actor… 3 seconds ago

jrm_ruddock

JRM RT @maggieNYT: The transcript of the CBS interview with ⁦@ScottGottliebMD⁩ is worth your time, to understand where the administration could… 5 seconds ago

AKazmerik

Alexandria Kazmerik RT @SenMarilou: News Release: Forty-plus self-funded young Canadians who expected to be at the UN today, have re-routed to the @SenateCA fo… 6 seconds ago

nickhood5

Nick Hood "Shifting business to suppliers not impacted by coronavirus could lead those suppliers to take on more work than th… https://t.co/y6vET0Shcw 7 seconds ago

baines_john

John Baines RT @ElmhurstBluejay: Elmhurst College will host next Saturday's third round of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship. Elmhurs… 7 seconds ago

SwindonG

ClauseFour 🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 RT @doctor_oxford: We all need reasons to smile right now. So praise be for Tues 10 March - World Robert Kelly Day. Two years on, and every… 7 seconds ago

glallier

Gregg J. Lallier RT @UKS_CT: Richard Dighello | CBIA’s Business Day at the Capital https://t.co/PFdIYVZryT https://t.co/FloyDQoUkm 7 seconds ago

NhixBTS

Nhi ⁷ RT @BTSChartDaily: [NEWS] BTS's V OST for 'Itaewon Class' titled 'Sweet Night', out March 13 at 6PM KST! The song has an acoustic indie-po… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.