Exorcist and Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow dies, aged 90

The Age Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," his family said.
Remembering Actor Max Von Sydow, From Bergman To 'Game Of Thrones'

After director Ingmar Bergman helped launch his career, the imposing Swedish star went on to play Jesus, a Bond villain, an elderly exorcist and scores of other...
NPR

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for 'The Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist,' dead at 90

Veteran actor Max von Sydow died Sunday at 90, his wife Catherine confirmed to USA TODAY through Max's agent Jean Diamond.  
Delawareonline

Anthony4242

anthony conlin RT @reviewwales: RIP Max Von Sydow: "Actor Max Von Sydow, who appeared in films and TV series including The Exorcist, Flash Gordon and Game… 12 seconds ago

lambo_bo

Lambo Calrissian RT @TIME: "Exorcist," "Game of Thrones" actor Max von Sydow dies at 90 https://t.co/jxMTdbJMOd 48 seconds ago

AshleyHaken

Ashley haken RT @Hardywolf359: So sad to hear of the death of veteran Swedish actor Max Von Sydow (90) who’s lent a touch of class to countless movies &… 48 seconds ago

ConradWarburto1

Conrad Warburton RT @TMZ: Max von Sydow, 'GoT' Actor and 'Exorcist' Star, Dead at 90 https://t.co/Aa64zkJTKb 50 seconds ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando REST IN PEACE: Acclaimed actor from “The Exorcist” “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” Max von Sydow, has died at ag… https://t.co/YhOzRClNVs 1 minute ago

KarenLeitner1

Karen RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 1 minute ago

HonestJ33897035

Honest John RT @LeoCendro: #MaxVonSydow was an amazing actor with epic credits. He was Jesus, a Bond baddie, and played chess against Death He was in T… 2 minutes ago

jctm1

Julio + 184.323 razões pra acreditar, e segue. RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: The Swedish actor who starred in The Seventh Seal, The Exorcist, Dune, and, most recently, Game of Thrones—has… 2 minutes ago

