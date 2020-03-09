Market mayhem: Sensex, Nifty log steepest ever one-day fall on recession fears

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slumped intra-day 2,467 points and 695 points, respectively



Recent related news from verified sources Sensex nosedives over 1,400 points amid coronavirus scare; Nifty below 10,600 Equity indices plunged further on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex crashing over 1,400 points as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, raising fears of...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this