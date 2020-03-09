Exorcist and Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow dies, aged 90

tawny☘️ RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 31 seconds ago Blaine Dawson RT @NPR: Max von Sydow had more than 100 roles over his seven-decade career — from The Exorcist's title character to Game of Thrones' Three… 38 seconds ago Laurel Krahn I’m not a film snob at all but the von Sydow headlines that just mention him as a Star Wars actor are weird. (Unles… https://t.co/Jz7X6447iV 41 seconds ago supremeleaderben RT @getFANDOM: Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for roles in 'The Exorcist,' 'Flash Gordon,' 'The Force Awakens,' 'Game of Thrones,' and… 1 minute ago The Sun Max von Sydow dead – Game of Thrones and Exorcist actor dies at his home in France aged 90 https://t.co/XgOUXujHbZ 2 minutes ago Carla Chamorro A great person and outstanding actor: RIP https://t.co/IlBcfyQo0l via @MailOnline 2 minutes ago GANESH CHOUDHURY SEASON7 WILL EPIC WHAT YOU THINK? RT @MrDonJackson: Max von Sydow, 'GoT' Actor and 'Exorcist' Star, Dead at 90 https://t.co/U5FQjlpmzb 2 minutes ago Don Jackson Max von Sydow, 'GoT' Actor and 'Exorcist' Star, Dead at 90 https://t.co/S7alnZ449t 3 minutes ago