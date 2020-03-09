AP Sources: Bills agree to sign cornerback Josh Norman

Global  

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. The people spoke to The AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. NFL Network first reported […]
