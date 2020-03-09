Global  

Russia vs Saudi: How much pain can they take in oil price war?

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020
Oil titans Russia and Saudi Arabia have accumulated vast financial cushions that will help them weather a lengthy price war. It's a battle of nerves - so who will blink first?
Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War

Saudi Arabia has raised the specter of an oil price war aimed at Russia. Moscow refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the oil markets, reeling from...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters India

Monday, March 9

Saudi Arabia has launched an aggressive oil price war after Russia refused to join p…
FT.com


