'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices are crashing amid billowing fears of the coronavirus in a development that may lead gasoline prices below $2.
 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

FTSE 100 Deep In Red On Fears Of Global Recession

U.K. stocks nosedived on Monday as the relentless global spread of the coronavirus as well as the oil price war following Saudi's decision to cut prices and...
RTTNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24Reuters IndiaEurasia Review

