St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus, RTÉ reports.
News video: 10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day 01:29

 10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day 1. The shortest St. Patrick's Day parade only runs for 98 feet and takes place in Hot Springs, Arkansas. 2. Saint Patrick’s birth name was actually Maewyn Succat. He changed it to Patricius after becoming a priest. 3. Shamrocks are said to have...

Recent related news from verified sources

Irish government cancels St Patrick’s Day parade amid coronavirus fears

The new Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 has made a decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.
Belfast Telegraph

St Patrick’s Day events can go ahead despite Covid-19 fears, health chief says

Ireland’s chief medical officer has said the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin on March 17 does not need to be cancelled, despite concerns about the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

stockexchange

Stock Exchange RT @BBCWorld: Dublin cancels St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/vtuWeMxA3C 19 seconds ago

fr_cyn

Frumster1960 RT @_Mrs_Chips: St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade. This is when we know it’s serious 😂 https://t.co/4F… 20 seconds ago

princessdotti

🖤Angel🖤 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Dublin cancels St Patrick's Day parade amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus😷 #Coronavid19 23 seconds ago

emullensemperfi

Antifascists R Us RT @MyDaughtersArmy: Shit is getting serious. ‘Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade.’ #coronavirus https://t.co/wZtfW2jHkm 25 seconds ago

Dean90173749

Dean RT @carlzimmer: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade (Hello, Boston? New York?) https://t.co/HK3qrvdtpA 26 seconds ago

LLMommyDragon

JMR RT @yashar: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade https://t.co/FK5dUA4BgY 49 seconds ago

mapocoloco

Tom Looby St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade #SmartNews https://t.co/kgNymudjHc 50 seconds ago

mrben012345

❌Mr Benn ❌ Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade #COVID2019 https://t.co/Q3MlMlMxTJ 1 minute ago

