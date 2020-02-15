Global  

US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, a U.S. official said on Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the deal. Hundreds of troops are heading out of the country as previously planned, but they will not be replaced as the […]
