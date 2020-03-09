Global  

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plunges

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plungesPresident Trump on Monday down played a stock market rout driven by panic over the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war, blaming Russia, Saudi Arabia...
News video: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 02:07

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia..

South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears [Video]South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears

South African stocks fell to a more than four year low on Monday with chemical and energy firm Sasol the hardest hit. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Monday evening news briefing: Stock markets routed amid coronavirus fears and oil price war 


DealBook: Markets Get Punched in the Face

The turmoil deepened as coronavirus fears were met by an oil price war between two of the world’s largest producers.
