S.Korea's COVID-19 cases rise to 7,478, death toll at 53
Monday, 9 March 2020 () SEOUL, March 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea confirmed 96 more cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 7,478. As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 7,478, up 96 from the previous announcement as of midnight. Two more deaths were reported,...
Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the...
The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira..
The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged past 3,000 as trading got underway Monday, and South Korea reported that its total number of... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Terra Daily •Seattle Times •Belfast Telegraph