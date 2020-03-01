Global  

Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Monday, 9 March 2020
Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attemptSudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt as his motorcade drove through the capital, Sudanese activist in Khartoum told The National. The activist said the attack targeted Mr Hamdok's convoy as it was heading to the prime minister's office. Details of the attempt remain unclear and neither the...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt 03:42

 Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Recent related news

PM says attempted assassination will not stop 'path of change' in Sudan

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said an assassination attempt which targeted his convoy on Monday would not stop the "path of change" in the country.
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives harrowing assassination attempt

The Sudanese man tapped to head the country's transitional government following the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir said Monday that...
JFaith1979

J.Faith RT @Reuters: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt on Monday after his convoy was attacked in the capita… 52 seconds ago

Erick_Ndash

Midas Touch RT @NationBreaking: SUDANESE PRIME Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt after car bomb explodes in Khartoum, State TV say… 5 minutes ago

Selinasyfy

Selina 🇺🇸 RT @QAnonNotables: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early today targeting his convoy. State radio sa… 10 minutes ago

mohamed_latif

Mohamed #Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt on Monday after his convoy was attacked i… https://t.co/VAJqmfGRVF 15 minutes ago

AM97348559

A M RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The spokesman for the Sudanese government denounces the assassination attempt on Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok d… 16 minutes ago

