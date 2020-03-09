Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ethiopian Airlines > Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane were singled out in Ethiopian investigators' interim report on last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, pressuring the U.S. manufacturer on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash 01:39

 A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane's design for the disaster. Soraya Ali reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ethiopian report on Max 737 crash says sensor gave faulty reading

A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 Max preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157...
CBC.ca

Ethiopian Report on 737 Max Crash Blames Boeing

An analysis released on Monday about the Ethiopian Airlines crash a year ago did not blame the carrier or its pilots.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpaethFlies

Andreas Spaeth RT @Jamie_Freed: Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems https://t.co/lscTILJl0w 10 minutes ago

PassionatObsrvr

D M The Boeing 737 Max crashes would be criminal negligence — if the executives responsible weren’t rich. There needs… https://t.co/q5O9wamSLr 25 minutes ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide.… https://t.co/i4zvoW4r5Q 51 minutes ago

lfpfinancial

Legacy Financial Partners Faulty Boeing sensor reading preceded 2019 737 Max crash: Ethiopia https://t.co/vGlI4pexCk 55 minutes ago

ReutersTech

Reuters Tech News Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems https://t.co/2ntVjpjZHw https://t.co/zxWzZxriO1 1 hour ago

Jamie_Freed

Jamie Freed Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems https://t.co/lscTILJl0w 1 hour ago

Hayelegebereal

Hayelegebereal #Ethiopia Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems https://t.co/HLaiMFWjz3 1 hour ago

Jessadakorn

Jessadakorn +1 (Everyone can teach) RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems https://t.co/g5o3myOQ44 https://t.co/4Br8z4QscW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.