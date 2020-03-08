Stakes rise for Sanders heading into Michigan primary
Monday, 9 March 2020 () ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bernie Sanders proved he was a serious presidential candidate in 2016 with an upset victory in Michigan powered by his opposition to free trade and appeal among working-class voters. Four years later, the same state could either revive the Vermont senator’s campaign or relegate him to the role of protest […]
Michigan's primary is on Tuesday.
According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday.
Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton.
The Sanders campaign is very aware of...
Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White..