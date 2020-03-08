Global  

Stakes rise for Sanders heading into Michigan primary

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bernie Sanders proved he was a serious presidential candidate in 2016 with an upset victory in Michigan powered by his opposition to free trade and appeal among working-class voters. Four years later, the same state could either revive the Vermont senator’s campaign or relegate him to the role of protest […]
 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of...

On Tuesday, Michigan holds its primary.

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White..

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church Sunday in Mississippi, two days before...
