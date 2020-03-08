Global  

Coronavirus: Grand Princess to dock at noon PDT, refunds full cruise fare for all guests

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Princess Cruises' Grand Princess ship will dock at noon PDT in Oakland, California, beginning what is likely to be a multi-day disembarkation process.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: GRAND PRINCESS: Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess go under Golden Gate Bridge

GRAND PRINCESS: Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess go under Golden Gate Bridge 02:12

 Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess go under Golden Gate Bridge

GRAND PRINCESS: Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge [Video]GRAND PRINCESS: Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge

Passengers wave to new helicopters as Grand Princess approaches Golden Gate Bridge

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Coronavirus Cluster On Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Cluster On Cruise Ship

A cruise ship with several passengers who have tested positive for the coronavirus is set to dock off the California coast.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus ship: Going 'stir crazy' on Grand Princess cruise

Margaret Bartlett is among 140 Britons on the Grand Princess where 21 have contracted Covid-19.
BBC News


