Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation: U.S. prosecutor

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.
