Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash

Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.” Authorities began investigating Stormy Lynn Parfait, 33, on Friday, shortly after she showed up at the Ashland jail to pay the bond fee for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Reunited with Dog After He Was Stolen in Extortion Case [Video]Woman Reunited with Dog After He Was Stolen in Extortion Case

A San Diego woman was reunited with her dog after police say he was stolen and his captor asked for cash in exchange for his return.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:44Published

Son devastated after witnessing carer steal from his elderly sick mother [Video]Son devastated after witnessing carer steal from his elderly sick mother

This is the moment a callous carer pocketed jewellery belonging to a grandmother with dementia -- while she slept on the sofa a metre away.Caroline Bastable, 42, was paid to look after Sheila Wade, 82,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.