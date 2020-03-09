Global  

Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war

FT.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Finance ministry ready to use $150bn fund to prop up government spending for a decade
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia is digging in for a long battle in the oil price war

Rosneft chief Igor Sechin seems keen to drive US shale companies out of business
FT.com

Energy groups feel the pain of Saudi Arabia’s price war

‘This is the financial crisis for oil — except the producers are not too big to fail’
FT.com

