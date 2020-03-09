🇺🇸TRUMP🇺🇸2020 RT @jsolomonReports: Major development in Flynn case: lawyer says deal reached with feds that could help retired general withdraw guilty pl… 15 minutes ago Muhammad Jehanzeb RT @FT: Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war https://t.co/fCqOEkvUrk 16 minutes ago EcoTweets RT: @FT: Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war https://t.co/3wcTL7haUE 56 minutes ago Sarah Ladislaw RT @OilSheppard: Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war | Financial Times #OOTT https://t.co/JoIsXuquwJ 1 hour ago Benny Gaertner „Russia now has $570bn in fx reserves compared with Saudi Arabia’s $502bn and it can balance its budget at an oil p… https://t.co/Yi0iQEtdLp 2 hours ago across the curve.com Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war https://t.co/MKfzkD1qMI via @financialtimes 2 hours ago Piotr “Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war.” #perfectstorm 2 hours ago Geoff Bent Russia says it can deal with pain of a Saudi oil price war https://t.co/8PaKHC13VE via @financialtimes 3 hours ago