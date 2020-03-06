Global  

Ireland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades amid virus fear

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Irish authorities canceled the nation’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as concern around the coronavirus outbreak escalated. The St. Patrick’s parade scheduled for March 17 in Dublin has been shelved, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters Monday in Dublin. About half a million people attended Ireland’s national day celebrations last year, with thousands traveling […]
