Energy groups feel the pain of Saudi Arabia’s price war

FT.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
‘This is the financial crisis for oil — except the producers are not too big to fail’
Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia launches price war

Oil plunged over 20% Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy...
News24

Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points on global equity rout, sinking oil prices

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 % to $32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure...
Hindu Also reported by •Reuters

