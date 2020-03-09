Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus

2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
One of the congressmen, Representative Matt Gaetz, rode back on Air Force One from Florida to Washington on Monday afternoon. He announced his self-quarantine an hour after getting off the president’s plane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BobbieAnnBudd1

Bobbie Ann Budd RT @peterbakernyt: Two congressmen who spent time with Trump in the last few days are now going into self-isolation because of coronavirus,… 4 seconds ago

4m9zO4OJfyOVcHW

bhoot pishach 🧢 RT @kr3at: Now it's News: Two congressmen who spent time with Trump in the last few days are now going into self-isolation because of #coro… 12 seconds ago

Nigerialawyers

The Nigeria Lawyers 2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus https://t.co/UZ8TKUIs7h via @Nigerialawyers 18 seconds ago

ChavezGeist

robert 🐛...💭...🦋 chavez RT @SomaPsycheYogi: @Acyn Two congressmen who spent time with Trump in the last few days are now going into self-isolation because of #coro… 46 seconds ago

405jeff

Jeff K 2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus https://t.co/C8cEbtwdp8 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.