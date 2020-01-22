Global  

Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Crude prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply.A nearly 25% slump in oil prices triggered panic selling and heavy losses on Wall Street's main stock indexes as the rapid spread of coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
News video: Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News 01:24

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

Goldman Warns Oil Could Dip Into the $20s as Price War Begins

OPEC and Russia have started an oil price war that could push crude into the $20s, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Coronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world stocks

Global stock markets plunged on Monday and oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors...
