Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Crude prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply.A nearly 25% slump in oil prices triggered panic selling and heavy losses on Wall Street's main stock indexes as the rapid spread of coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...
Global stock markets plunged on Monday and oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors... Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
