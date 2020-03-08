Global  

Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
ROME — The Italian government on Monday night locked down the entire country in a desperate effort to stem a coronavirus outbreak that has hobbled the country’s already vulnerable economy, threatened to overwhelm its public health system and killed more people than in any country outside China. The measures, announced in a prime time news […]
 British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the north to the entire country in an attempt to stop the spread of...

Italy to quarantine quarter of population amid coronavirus outbreak

Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, imposing restrictions on the movement of about a quarter of the country's...
CTV News

Coronavirus: Italy's premier extends travel restrictions to entire country, affecting 60 million people

Coronavirus: Italy's premier extends travel restrictions to entire country, affecting 60 million peoplePrime Minister Giuseppe Conte says Italy planned to restrict movement throughout the entire country, locking down some 60 million people in an unprecedented move...
New Zealand Herald

