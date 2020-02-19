Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Liberals introduce bill to 'eradicate' conversion therapy

Liberals introduce bill to 'eradicate' conversion therapy

CBC.ca Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Justice Minister David Lametti has introduced a bill that would crack down on the practice of conversion therapy by outlawing its use on minors and making it illegal to engage in it for profit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Program allowing canines to comfort children in court may expand statewide [Video]Program allowing canines to comfort children in court may expand statewide

In two counties in Maryland, therapy dogs are allowed to accompany child witnesses during court proceedings to bring them comfort and peace. The General Assembly is considering a bill to expand the..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:41Published

Conversion Therapy Ban (2-19-20) [Video]Conversion Therapy Ban (2-19-20)

Conversion Therapy Ban (2-19-20)

Credit: KQTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Liberals poised to legislate a ban on conversion therapy

The Liberal government is poised to introduce a bill that would outlaw therapy intended to alter a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
CP24


Tweets about this

DesaCoklat

John Henri RT @CBCPolitics: Liberals introduce bill to 'eradicate' conversion therapy https://t.co/Xr3LWZQFZA #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/VK2PKJRyP5 32 minutes ago

lbsem10

Lynne RT @CBCAlerts: Liberals introduce bill to 'eradicate' conversion therapy. https://t.co/vOFzWjS2jy #cdnpoli 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Liberals introduce bill to ‘eradicate’ conversion therapy https://t.co/jMnXwbiTXX 2 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Liberals introduce bill to 'eradicate' conversion therapy - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/ouxePrb9Vi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.