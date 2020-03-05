Global  

Govt ramps up Covid-19 measures

Bangkok Post Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is requiring travellers from Covid-19 infected countries and territories to produce medical certificates prior to boarding their flights to Thailand to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
