Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:59Published 3 hours ago Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy. Credit: nypost Duration: 01:46Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Australians among more than 60 million people affected by Italy coronavirus lockdown As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't...

SBS 7 hours ago



Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restless It is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.In less than three...

New Zealand Herald 6 hours ago





Tweets about this