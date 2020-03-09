Global  

Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented new attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
