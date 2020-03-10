Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified

Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Eddie McGuire has rejoined Channel Nine's footy line-up for the 2020 season, with the Pies president set to host a new Wednesday night edition of Footy Classified.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hollk1987k

Katherine RT @agerealfooty: Eddie McGuire will host a new, mid-week edition of Channel Nine's AFL panel show Footy Classified. https://t.co/Ch7xvcDV… 1 week ago

BernMcCartney

Bernadette McCartney RT @nichmelbourne: With so many talented women carving out space in the footy media landscape, it's great to see such new and diverse faces… 1 week ago

tigersroar20

Sean Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified https://t.co/r1z78iHcfz via @theage 1 week ago

jacklong17

John Long Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified https://t.co/iijDBGks90 via @theage Old habits die hard.… https://t.co/HVTW2d4XcO 1 week ago

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified #AFL: Eddie McGuire has rejoined Channel Nine's footy li… https://t.co/K5aY6AZ1JY 1 week ago

nichmelbourne

Nicole Hayes: author/podcaster/dogwalker 🏉📚✍️🌈 With so many talented women carving out space in the footy media landscape, it's great to see such new and diverse… https://t.co/uTCTH1aJks 1 week ago

YaThinkN

Noely ⚡️🏐 RT @Perorationer: Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified https://t.co/blC4Zihk2C @theage Caroline Wilson / Eddy Everywh… 1 week ago

Perorationer

🕵️‍♀️ Eddie McGuire to host mid-week edition of Footy Classified https://t.co/blC4Zihk2C @theage Caroline Wilson / Eddy E… https://t.co/i8xskWKIw9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.