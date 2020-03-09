Global  

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.
 Wisconsin's third confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a person in Dane County. The news came less than a day after a second reported case in Pierce County.

A cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus 'pack'. Customers over the age of 65 and those with mobility..

Thailand’s stock exchange opened the week on a grim note as recession fears and rising local coronavirus cases outweigh the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut and...
Authorities in China reported the fewest number of new cases of coronavirus since infections started being tracked.
