Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saudi Arabia > Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price warBy Stephanie Kelly NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. After failing to come to an agreement to cut supply, Saudi Arabia and Russia over the weekend pledged instead to ramp up production, which could quickly flood global markets with oil at a time when demand has already weakened substantially. The market's reaction has been furious, with crude futures plunging by nearly 20%, while energy stocks collapse as shale producers frantically cut future expenditures in anticipation...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over 01:50

 Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

It was the worst day for the DOW and S&amp;P 500 since 2008. On top of that, a growing oil war between Saudia Arabia and Russia, means dropping gas prices.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Can U.S. Shale Survive The Oil Price War?

On Friday, the oil market’s worst fears came true: OPEC+ failed to agree on how to deal with the coronavirus’ effect on oil demand, sending oil prices...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBusiness Insider

Saudi-Russian price war sends oil plummeting

Oil prices have plunged after Saudi Arabia responded to Russia's resistance to production cuts by slashing official prices an -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by •OilPrice.comReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ngkweekoon

OpenPOEMSAcctOnline RT @ReutersBiz: Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices over the weekend and pledged to ramp up production in retaliation against Russia for… 1 minute ago

GrigEk81

Ekaterina RT @Reuters: Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices over the weekend and pledged to ramp up production in retaliation against Russia for ref… 5 minutes ago

Beranimati7

Rambut Gondronx RT @Reuters: Oil prices crashed on Monday, after Saudi Arabia launched a price war against Russia, escalating a clash that began last week… 21 minutes ago

IRajabany

Intissar Rajabany RT @wheelertweets: Oil prices plunge 25%--worst drop since the 1991 Gulf War--as Saudi Arabia & Russia begin a price war and coronavirus sl… 24 minutes ago

zgonen

Av. Zihni Gonen RT @Reuters: Oil prices crashed on Monday, after the collapse of an OPEC supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm global oil supply… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.