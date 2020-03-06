Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

By Stephanie Kelly NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War , after the collapse of an OPEC + supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. After failing to come to an agreement to cut supply, Saudi Arabia and Russia over the weekend pledged instead to ramp up production, which could quickly flood global markets with oil at a time when demand has already weakened substantially. The market's reaction has been furious, with crude futures plunging by nearly 20%, while energy stocks collapse as shale producers frantically cut future expenditures in anticipation...


