Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
