Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House says, despite indirect contact

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Trump has not been tested for coronavirus despite a series of encounters with lawmakers who had contact with others who tested positive.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area 00:26

 President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned that the coronavirus is getting closer to the nation's capital and the White House.

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined [Video]Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published

Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way? [Video]Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way?

The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:59Published


Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come...
Reuters

Mark Meadows, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, to self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

Mark Meadows, President Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, may have come in contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.comNPRMediaiteSeattle TimesReuters

