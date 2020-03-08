Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House says, despite indirect contact

Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published 4 hours ago
The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.
Credit: The Street Duration: 01:59Published 13 hours ago
NIBIRU Mike Pence Won’t Say if Trump’s Been Tested for Coronavirus https://t.co/9jui5gfz4x via @thedailybeast 2 seconds ago
Stuart Lodge RT @Acosta: Grisham: Trump has not been tested for Coronavirus, in “excellent health.” https://t.co/a0pjcvv79J 3 seconds ago
Anita Kumar Trump has not been tested for coronavirus https://t.co/NjIiYJSe5U via @politico 14 seconds ago
massoluk - Localize Ishin and Kenzan, SEGA RT @ShimonPro: President Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, according to a statement from WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. 19 seconds ago
JB Petten RT @DrDenaGrayson: As an MD, PhD expert on viral #pandemic threats, the reason why #coronavirus testing has not been performed is because t… 24 seconds ago
Jeffrey Johnson RT @funder: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus. So he might have it, and he might be making people sick, but he doesn’t f*cking care… 29 seconds ago
⭐⭐⭐Love for General Flynn❤❤❤ RT @Shem_Infinite: The entire media tomorrow: "Does President Trump have the Coronavirus? He hasn't been tested so we will spend the next 1… 38 seconds ago
mansfieldkimbro Trump and Pence have not been tested for coronavirus https://t.co/aK9A1ZK8P9 42 seconds ago