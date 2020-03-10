Global  

Neil Diamond gives surprise performance 2 years after retiring due to Parkinson's disease

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
More than two years since he announced his retirement from touring, Neil Diamond took to the stage in MGM Grand Garden Arena for a surprise set.
