Neil Diamond gives surprise performance 2 years after retiring due to Parkinson's disease

More than two years since he announced his retirement from touring, Neil Diamond took to the stage in MGM Grand Garden Arena for a surprise set.



Recent related news from verified sources Neil Diamond Gets Standing Ovation for Stage Return Two Years After Retirement Having stepped away from music due to Parkinson's disease, the 'Sweet Caroline' hitmaker performs a number of his greatest hits at the Keep Memory Alive Power of...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago



