Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mom, son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

Mom, son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quarantine site in southeastern China. Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris of the hotel that collapsed on Saturday. The location of the boy and woman was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel 00:37

 A mother and her son were rescued from the rubble two days after a collapsed quarantine hotel in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses [Video]10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mom and son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

Coronavirus: Mom and son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubbleA 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quarantine site in southeastern China.Video released...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus | Mother, son safe after 52 hours trapped in collapsed Chinese quarantine hotel

Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris of the hotel that collapsed on Saturday
Hindu


Tweets about this

TaizoBraden

Taizo Braden RT @KITV4: A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quarantine site in so… 22 minutes ago

KITV4

KITV4 A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quaranti… https://t.co/o3v6AQJDkM 26 minutes ago

teco_in_myanmar

teco_in_myanmar RT @ABC: 10-year-old boy and his mother rescued 52 hours after being trapped in collapse of virus quarantine site in southeastern China. ht… 27 minutes ago

m_hostage

It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @HuffPost: At least 18 are dead after the hotel collapsed on Saturday. https://t.co/dr07Dv6O4F 29 minutes ago

MDNOORULISLAM18

nurul RT @the_hindu: A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the collapse of a virus quarantine site i… 1 hour ago

DisMedSol

DMS RT @jemsconnect: Mom, Son Safe After 52 Hours Trapped in China Hotel Rubble https://t.co/ec988XZRhW https://t.co/NOwzlcFcL6 1 hour ago

serendipitousk

keiko tsutsumi RT @ABCWorldNews: 10-year-old boy and his mother rescued 52 hours after being trapped in collapse of virus quarantine site in southeastern… 1 hour ago

frontier2ban

パラナより愛をこめて Mom, son emerge safe after 52 hours trapped in rubble of collapsed quarantine site in China https://t.co/qvGif9YQdj via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.