China President Xi Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work - state media

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning where he is set to inspect epidemic control efforts and visit front line staff such as medical workers, state media reported.
