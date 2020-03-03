Melbourne school to close until Sunday after teacher coronavirus case

At least 30 students at Carey Baptist Grammar are being tested for coronavirus after a teacher contracted the disease in Victoria's first case of human-to-human transmission.

Reuters India 1 week ago



Sydney Morning Herald 10 hours ago





