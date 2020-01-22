Golden Tweet Migrant crisis: EU to review Turkey deal as Germany mulls accepting children. My thoughts, a huge problem for Greec… https://t.co/LfRqX7sHUw 6 minutes ago

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ EU to review Turkey migrant deal as Germany mulls accepting children https://t.co/orevneDXph | @theage https://t.co/aNd6FK1aaY 30 minutes ago

Katia Davis EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as refugees remain in limbo near Greek border https://t.co/0TZjmpR57J https://t.co/lIGQJxKLGp 34 minutes ago

Katia Zevelekakis EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as refugees remain in limbo near Greek border https://t.co/lC7VnaI9PC https://t.co/dvXcrrRg94 34 minutes ago

John N. Davis 20200309: AP : EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as refugees remain in limbo near Greek border ["Ankara has said it… https://t.co/6HXjvvWajk 4 hours ago

The Lowell Sun The European Union and Turkey agreed to review a 4-year-old deal on managing migrants and refugees in an effort to… https://t.co/ESaBZ6Mp8e 5 hours ago

GameAppCentral EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as refugees remain in limbo near Greek border https://t.co/DVg4nL3luH 7 hours ago