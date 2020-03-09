Global  

Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic selling on stock markets

CBC.ca Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The TSX had its worst day in decades on Monday as plunging oil prices caused investors already spooked by coronavirus to sell off just about everything.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears

South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears 01:02

 South African stocks fell to a more than four year low on Monday with chemical and energy firm Sasol the hardest hit. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries [Video]Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

The closing bell brought a sigh of relief on Wall Street with the markets enduring one of the wildest days in recent memory. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Dow set for 1,300-point crash at open on oil shock, virus fears

U.S. stock markets were set to tumble on Monday, with the Dow Jones index on track for its biggest opening plunge this year, as global recession fears were...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times•Reuters•Newsmax

Coronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world markets

Global stock markets plunged on Monday and oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors...
Reuters

