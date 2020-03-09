MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic selling on stock markets: The TSX had its worst day i… https://t.co/OH5uR345HA 2 minutes ago Latesttrendingnews.in Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic selling on stock markets https://t.co/31sgTOdViN https://t.co/q9WjEm5I57 1 hour ago Sangay Wangchuk 🇧🇹 #Albury social media group - Someone shared the link to an article titled "Oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears… https://t.co/BrLAEkqsLY 3 hours ago Times of News Europe Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic selling on stock markets https://t.co/KcgGuUdzkp 3 hours ago twosheeep Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic-selling on stock markets | Power & Politics - CBC News - https://t.co/uX7lauTcXz 4 hours ago Huey 🌒 "…the worst day for the TSX since Black Monday in 1987…" https://t.co/KmPWNlyHQ5: Oil plunge, coronavirus fears pr… https://t.co/aYNLXzSaWl 7 hours ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic-selling on stock markets | Power & Politics https://t.co/y0ZIkiSWub 7 hours ago WatsupAmericas #Canada: Oil plunge, coronavirus fears prompt panic-selling on stock markets | Power & Politics https://t.co/CaMjp5Y2Mz 8 hours ago