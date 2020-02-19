Times of News Europe Commuting the sentence of a Medicare fraudster? An unwise move by President Trump. https://t.co/aErvHldJTV 6 minutes ago Donald Trump Truth Commuting the sentence of a Medicare fraudster? An unwise move by President Trump. https://t.co/TpbF4IcT43 https://t.co/6g5kVDcx0k 25 minutes ago Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 Commuting the sentence of a Medicare fraudster? An unwise move by President Trump https://t.co/IPg17gP4DN 55 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Commuting the sentence of a Medicare fraudster? An unwise move by President Trump. https://t.co/76C6mlbNCv https://t.co/uLzaJKm33g 56 minutes ago Jerry Dean Bowers » Trump just commuted the sentence of a undeserving Medicare fraudster https://t.co/chQ2phqqhb 1 hour ago